Image copyright IoM government Image caption An artist's impression of how the work, due to begin in September, will look

A £20m plan to redevelop a "tired and tatty" promenade in the Isle of Man's capital have been given the go-ahead.

Douglas promenade, regarded as the island's gateway close to the ferry terminal, will see changes to roads and footpaths.

The three-year project is expected to get under way in September following approval by the Manx government's planning department.

Precise details of the scheme are yet to be finalised.

However, the government said it would include a "full-depth excavation and reconstruction of the highway" and the installation of new water and gas mains.

A stylish "cultural area" is also planned for the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre area.

Image copyright IoM government Image caption Roads and pavements will be reconditioned as part of the work

Image copyright Dave Kneale Image caption The promenade is considered to be the island's "gateway"

The changes will accommodate the island's historic horse trams, with the 140-year-old tracks remaining in the centre of the road from the terminal at Strathallan to the Broadway junction.

From there it will switch to a single track running to the Sea Terminal.