Image copyright Other Image caption Bishop Peter Eagles (front left) will retain his seat on the Legislative Council

A bid to reduce the political power of the Isle of Man's bishop has failed.

Tynwald voted 18-14 in favour of the Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man maintaining his seat on the Legislative Council.

Some politicians believe the bishop should stay out of politics and focus solely on duties around the diocese.

Right Reverend Peter Eagles said he "never felt threatened" by the bid to remove his right to vote on Manx legislation.

The vote was held amid opposition to a government select committee recommendation for the bishop to retain his vote.

Middle MHK Bill Shimmins said it was "time to move on from the medieval era" and "a question of democratic principle versus a questionable historical tradition".

Image copyright Michael Thompson Image caption MHK Bill Shimmins called on Tynwald to "move on from the medieval era"

He told Tynwald: "Ultimately this question boils down to one thing and one thing only - your view on whether status and hierarchy is more important than democracy".

The bishop holds a unique position because he is a member of the upper house of Tynwald, the Manx parliament.

Rt Rev Eagles, who became bishop in September, said the bishop's ability to vote as a tradition that had been maintained "since the beginnings of democratic government".

He added: "The role is acknowledgment of how seriously Tynwald takes the spiritual nature of the island's identity, and its moral and ethical responsibility in caring for its people.

"Yesterday's debate emphasises that it is a great privilege and a great responsibility."

Several members attempted to block the move, but ultimately the House of Keys voted 13-11 in favour of him keeping the vote and the Legislative Council voted 5-3.

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.