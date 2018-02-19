Image copyright Manx Scenes Image caption A record 807,426 passengers travelled through Ronaldsway airport in 2017

A record number of passengers flew in and out of the Isle of Man in 2017, the latest figures show.

The Manx government said 807,426 passengers used Ronaldsway last year - topping the previous record set in 2005 by 772 (0.1%).

The Department of Infrastructure's annual statistics also show a "significant increase" in the number of people using the island's harbours.

Statistics show 614,456 passengers passed through the island's sea ports.

The sea port figure is an increase of 17,438 (2.9%) on 2016 with Liverpool overtaking Heysham as the most popular ferry route for Isle of Man passengers.

Director of Ports, Ann Reynolds, said the continued strength of the North West market is "particularly encouraging" and the figures "demonstrate that air and sea routes can grow side by side".

Image caption Record figures were recorded despite the collapse of Citywing

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said North West air links saw a new high of 397,300 passengers, with Liverpool registering an increase of 16,600 and Manchester 7,000 during the year.

He said the record air figures are a "positive indicator for the Manx economy".

The number of air travellers using the London routes increased to more than 250,000, with 10,200 more passengers flying to the capital than in 2016.

The increase comes in spite of the collapse of the "virtual airline" Citywing in March 2017.