Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption Artist's impressions show how the development would look

A £25m cinema and hotel complex has been proposed on the Isle of Man on the site of a former bus station.

Plans for the development in Lord Street, Douglas, have been put forward by Kane Limited, a Manx-based contractor behind several retail outlets in the capital.

The site has been used as a car park since 2002 when the old bus station was demolished.

If approved, the complex would have an 80-bed hotel and multi-screen cinema.

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption Lord Street bus station was demolished in 2002

Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption The area has been used as a Douglas Council car park for years

Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption The site would feature a state-of-the-art cinema

Known as Quayside North, it would also feature three restaurants, 19 apartments and a six-storey car park.

Construction could begin in 2019 and would take two years to complete.

However, planning permission has yet to be granted and developers are currently conducting an environmental impact assessment to accompany their application.

Kane Ltd said the plans were "exciting, viable and deliverable".

The Manx government said the development could create about 100 jobs and incorporate a new transport hub with bus shelters and a tourist information centre.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "There is still work to be done to finalise exact details but, with the promenade regeneration also set to get under way in September, I am pleased today to ask people to look forward to an exciting future in the life of the island's capital".