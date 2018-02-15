Image copyright Ronaldsway Airport Image caption Particular concerns have been raised about delays for patients travelling to the UK for treatment

Passenger "frustration" with large security queues at the Isle of Man's airport has prompted government plans for a £300k improvement scheme.

An increase in passengers travelling at peak times was creating problems, a spokesman for Ronaldsway Airport said.

Earlier this month the airport was criticised by a breast cancer charity amid concerns patients were being delayed by "unbelievable" queues.

The government said the improvements would effectively reduce waiting times.

The plans feature a larger security area, more staff and a dedicated route for patients travelling to the UK for hospital treatment.

MotoGP star Cal Crutchlow drew attention to airport queues on Twitter

The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group said the current situation was "unacceptable" and "an absolute farce".

Passengers including MotoGP star Cal Crutchlow have also complained about the size of queues.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said he understood passengers' "frustrations" and "much work" had taken place to find solutions.

The Manx government said the work would begin in April 2019.