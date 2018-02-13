Car crashes on Mountain Road in rush-hour snowfall
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been injured in a crash as road conditions deteriorated due to overnight snow, causing delays during rush-hour.
A car crashed on the A18 Mountain Road, on the Isle of Man, just before 08:00 GMT and the road between Ramsey and The Creg ny Baa was closed for two hours.
The pair in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said: "The winter weather can catch out even the most careful of drivers."