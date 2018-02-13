Image copyright IoM Police Image caption Mountain Road was closed for two hours after a crash just before 08:00 GMT

Two people have been injured in a crash as road conditions deteriorated due to overnight snow, causing delays during rush-hour.

A car crashed on the A18 Mountain Road, on the Isle of Man, just before 08:00 GMT and the road between Ramsey and The Creg ny Baa was closed for two hours.

The pair in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said: "The winter weather can catch out even the most careful of drivers."