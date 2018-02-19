Image copyright Cyclefest Image caption Owen Dudley won the 82-mile (130 km) Grand Fondo race at Cyclefest in 2016

The "quick reactions" of a champion cyclist saved him from serious injury after he was struck by a car while riding in the Isle of Man.

Owen Dudley, who won two Cyclefest races in 2016, was cycling between St Marks and Braaid roundabout at about 12:05 GMT on Sunday when he was hit.

The 19-year-old, who was taken to hospital for treatment, said the car's driver "fled" after hitting him.

Isle of Man Police said he was lucky not to suffer any serious injuries.

A force spokesman said an investigation had begun, adding that it was believed the car which hit him was black and had "indicators on the wing mirrors".

Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was hit on the Braaid Road in the south of the island

The cyclist, who stayed in hospital overnight before being discharged, said he wanted to give a "massive thank you to everyone who was there at the side of the road".

"From members of the public, ambulance crew, police and A&E staff - [they were] all 10/10."

Isle of Man Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.