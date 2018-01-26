Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near to Rushen Primary School in the Isle of Man.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 59-year-old cyclist was flown to the UK for treatment after being hit by a van in the Isle of Man.

A force spokesman said the man was struck by a white transit van on Church Road in Port St Mary at about 15:00 GMT on 18 January.

He was transferred to the UK for treatment for his head injury.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is incident is asked to contact police headquarters in Douglas.

PC Pete Dyer, of the Roads Policing Unit ,said: "As the investigation has progressed, it has become apparent that a number of vehicles were present when this incident took place."