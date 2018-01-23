Image copyright IoM police Image caption Matthew McSevney, 43, died in hospital after being struck in Poortown Road, St John's

A gymnast has denied causing the death of a cyclist by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Father-of-two Matthew McSevney, 43, died after he was struck by a car near the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's on 5 October 2017.

Emily Dale-Beeton, 19, of Pevril Avenue, Peel, pleaded not guilty at Douglas Court House earlier and the case was adjourned until 20 March.

The gymnast represented the Isle of Man at several national competitions.

She was the youngest competitor at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, and was later chosen to carry the Olympic torch in 2012.