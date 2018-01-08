Image copyright David Ashcroft Image caption David Ashcroft has been a North Douglas MHK since 2016

David Ashford has been named as Kate Beecroft's successor as the Isle of Man's health minister.

Mrs Beecroft, who was appointed in October 2016, claimed she was "forced to step down" by Chief Minister Howard Quayle earlier this month.

Faced with an £11m departmental overspend, Mrs Beecroft recently announced unpopular plans to close a ward and cut Meals on Wheels funding.

Mr Ashford MHK said: "Some people will think I am crazy taking on this role."

The North Douglas MHK added: "Some call it the 'poisoned chalice' of government, probably the politically expedient thing to do would have been to politely decline the offer but that would have made me a hypocrite after all the questioning and challenging I've done in the last 15 months.

"There are many challenges around future funding and service delivery, and at no doubt at times I will be extremely unpopular with the decisions that need to be made, but I didn't go into politics to be popular, I entered politics to make the Isle of Man an attractive place where people want to live, work and bring up their family."

Mr Quayle said Mr Ashford was promoted "on merit", having demonstrated himself to be "capable, dedicated and hard-working, with a proven track record of delivery".

He added: "The department is facing some major challenges and I am confident that he will work as part of the Council of Ministers to put the island's health and social care services on a sustainable footing for future generations."