Image caption The pair set their best lap of 110.599mph at the 2017 TT races.

Lewis Blackstock and Patrick Rosney are hoping for improved TT results after joining the Silicone Engineering team for the 2018 event in the Isle of Man.

The up-and-coming sidecar duo from Blackburn believe a podium finish is possible in their third year on the Mountain Course in June.

They will be teammates to John Holden and Lee Cain in the Silicone set-up.

Blackstock said: "We've learned so much in our first two TTs. I felt we were really beginning to push on in 2017."

The 26-year-old continued: "Teaming up with Silicone Engineering can only help us make the TT podium this year and we'll be giving it everything we've got to really get in among the front runners."

Together with Rosney, 23, he will pilot Holden's TT-winning LCR Honda machine, having previously used a Suzuki.

They will also compete at the Southern 100 races in July.