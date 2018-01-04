Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption South Douglas MHK Kate Beecroft has been the leader of the Liberal Vannin Party since 2014

Kate Beecroft has resigned as the Isle of Man's health minister, the Manx government has confirmed.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle accepted her resignation on Wednesday following a conversation about a "wide range of political and departmental issues".

The South Douglas MHK was appointed health minisiter in October 2016.

During 14 months in office, and faced with an £11m departmental overspend, she announced plans to close a hospital ward and cut Meals on Wheels funding.

The BBC has approached Mrs Beecroft for comment.

The Health Department said the closure of a geriatric ward at Noble's Hospital and the Meals on Wheels service - used by 300 people - would save £630,000 a year.

At the time Mrs Beecroft said the decision was "regrettable" but the health department was under "significant financial pressure".

'Full and frank conversation'

Following Wednesday's meeting Mr Quayle said he "understands" Mrs Beecroft's decision to stand down.

He said: "I called the meeting to have a full and frank conversation on a wide range of political and department issues, including the resignation of two departmental members.

"Following that meeting, I've received and accepted the minister's resignation.

"Kate is passionate in her political convictions and has sought to put the island's health service on a sustainable footing for the next generation."

Mrs Beecroft was born on the Isle of Man and worked as an accountant before entering politics. She has been an MHK since 2011.

Mr Quayle said he would look to appoint Mrs Beecroft's successor by next week.