Image copyright EPA Image caption The king scallop industry is worth £12m to the Isle of Man annually

Stricter fishing rules in Isle of Man waters "will prove detrimental to the Scottish fishing industry", a council leader has said.

Aimed at preventing overfishing, the changes mean scallop vessels must report daily catches at a Manx port.

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Elaine Murray said the move "could potentially put at risk 300 jobs".

Manx Fisheries Minister Geoffrey Boot said the rules were crucial, as without changes, "the fishery will disappear".

In 2017, the Manx government introduced a series of catch limits to avoid a fishing race in Manx Territorial waters, which extend 12 miles from the island's coast.

They include an overnight fishing curfew, a 50% cut in licences and the introduction of boat size restrictions.

Image copyright Tracey's Pictures Image caption All scallop vessels must report catch levels each day

Ms Murray said Scottish boats had been fishing the waters for 30 years and "people are becoming more and more anxious".

"Some of the restrictions go beyond conservation," she said.

"Checking into a Manx port would mean boats from Kirkcudbright would have to make to make a 10-hour round trip - it would cost a lot in fuel and compromise the freshness of the catch.

"It could be detrimental to our fishermen and could potentially put at risk 300 jobs in the region."

Mr Boot said the viability of the industry depended on strict licence agreements.

"If there are no controls, the area will be overfished," he said.

"We don't want to inflict pain on fishermen, we just want to create a sustainable fishery and in order to do this, we have to conserve the stock of scallops."