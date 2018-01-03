Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Winds of up to 80mph blasted the Isle of Man

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled after Storm Eleanor caused disruption.

The Douglas to Heysham service at 08:45 GMT and 14:15 is not sailing, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

Several roads were closed, trees fell and there was significant debris as up to 80 mph winds battered the island.

Manx Met Office said although Storm Eleanor had moved away there will be strong to gale force across the day.

'Extremely busy period'

It had issued a red weather warning overnight with wind speeds reaching 80 mph (129 km/h).

Mountain Road was closed overnight due to high winds but has since reopened, a police spokesman said.

Police and the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) had an "extremely busy period... working together to help keep people safe".

The DoI team removed several fallen trees from roads including one at Greeba Castle and a large tree covering both carriageways in Union Mills.

Strong winds also caused damage to homes and businesses with rooves damaged in Peel and Ramsey.

According to police some flooding was also reported in Ramsey Road, Laxey.

Police said motorists should take extra care as there may be "substantial debris and standing water" on the roads.

Forecaster Kirsty Pendlebury said: "Storm Eleanor has now moved away into the North Sea.

"Although the winds have eased from what they were last night we will still experience strong to gale force westerly winds for the rest of today."

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the British Isles this winter.