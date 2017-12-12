Image copyright IoM police Image caption Matthew McSevney died in hospital after he was struck by a car in St John's

An Isle of Man gymnast has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving.

Father-of-two Matthew McSevney, 43, died after he was struck by a car near the old quarry entrance on Poortown Road in St John's on 5 October.

Emily Dale-Beeton, 19, who has represented the island at several national competitions, appeared at Douglas Court House earlier.

Ms Dale-Beeton entered no plea and the case was adjourned until 23 January.

The gymnast, from Pevril Avenue in Peel, was the youngest competitor at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, and was later chosen to carry the Olympic torch in 2012.

Last year she took part in the British National Championships.