Image copyright Eastern Airways

An airline which stepped in after Citywing's collapse has added extra flights to two Isle of Man routes.

UK-based Eastern Airways set up weekday services to three UK airports in March after "virtual airline" Citywing went into liquidation.

A spokesman said Belfast City and Newcastle flights from Ronaldsway will operate on Sundays from February.

Director of Ports Ann Reynolds said: "We are pleased Eastern Airways is reacting to customer feedback."

The regional airline has also established an air link with Glasgow.

Eastern Airways' Mathew Herzberg said they continually review schedules to "meet their customer's needs."

Citywing sold flights on scheduled services between the Isle of Man and various UK destinations.