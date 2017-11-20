Image copyright Imuseum Image caption RAF Jurby opened in 1939 and closed as a military facility in 1963

The redevelopment on a former RAF base on the Isle of Man could be a "catalyst for regeneration," an MHK has said.

The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said there had been "great interest" in the RAF Jurby site, following a request for development suggestions in July.

Julie Edge MHK said there had been a "broad range" of submissions, including plans for housing and workshops.

A DoI spokesman said the plans for the 25-acre site would be assessed ahead a report to political members.

Image copyright Imuseum Image caption The site served as a diversion airfield for Ronaldsway Airport for about a decade

RAF Jurby opened in 1939 and helped protect Belfast and Liverpool from air raids during World War Two.

It was also used for training and was home to a variety of operational squadrons.

After closing in 1963, it was used as a diversion airfield for Ronaldsway Airport until 1972.

Ms Edge said she hoped the redevelopment of the site would "provide jobs" and be a "catalyst for the further regeneration of the north of the island".

The DoI spokesman said there had been a high level of engagement among local residents in the submissions process and other ideas for the site included housing start-up businesses and leisure and recreational facilities.