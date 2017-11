Image copyright IOMFRS Image caption The blaze took crews about 90 minutes to put out at the farm in Bride

Cows at a farm had a lucky escape after a JCB caught fire near their barn.

A quick thinking farmer released the cattle after the vehicle set alight near to an open sided cow barn at a farm in Bride on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the blaze took about 90 minutes to put out and it was "threatening" to spread to nearby barns.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said.