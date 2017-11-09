From the section

Image caption An acute ward at Noble's Hospital will be replaced by a chemotherapy facility

Manx NHS staff can tender their resignations in new plans by health bosses to tackle an £11m overspend.

The health department's budget rose by £11m (5.1%) to £254.6m in 2017 after overspending by around that figure.

It has already announced savings by closing a hospital ward, axing Meals on Wheels funding and with a recruitment freeze of "non-essential" staff.

Staff on management grades have until 29 December to apply to the Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme.

'Top heavy'

Health Minister Kate Beecroft MHK said the department remains "committed to protecting frontline services".

She said it was seeking to identify staff willing to use the government's scheme.

All resignations will be "mutually agreed rather than voluntary".

Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson said there is a feeling the management structure is "top heavy."

He said: "Overall, I don't think the changes proposed will necessarily harm patient care but the historic overspending does need to be addressed."

The closure of Ward 5, which treats elderly patients, at Noble's Hospital and the Meals on Wheels service used by 300 people will save £630,000 a year.

The department has also announced plans to restructure Ramsey Cottage Hospital.