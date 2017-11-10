Image copyright IOM Law Society Image caption Of the 18, 15 returned and went on to hold many of the island's top legal positions

Eighteen lawyers and law students who fought in World War One (WW1) have been honoured.

One in four advocates at the Manx Bar enlisted alongside 10 students to undertake a variety of positions and ranks - three were killed in action.

Pte Robert Allen, L/Cpl Thomas Lewin and student John Nelson, who was awarded a Military Cross, died.

Manx Law Society said WW1 "changed their lives and careers". A plaque was unveiled at Douglas courthouse earlier.

Image copyright IOM Law Society Image caption William Cowley joined the Royal Navy Reserve and became First Deemster

According to government statistics more than 8,200 Manxmen enlisted with 1,165 being killed and 987 wounded in action.

Acting Capt Nelson, from Ramsey, who died during the Battle of Samaria and fellow student Lt Sylvester Quine were awarded the Military Cross for gallantry.

Lt Quine later served as Bomber Commander in World War Two.

The 15 who survived went on to hold many of the Isle of Man's top legal positions including First Deemster and High Bailiff.

A number were also elected as Members of the House of Keys.

The Law Society's Terence McDonald said: "Their experiences perhaps made them stronger as a consequence, experiences which were far removed from their everyday lives in the Isle of Man".

Image copyright IOM LAW SOCIETY Image caption Pte Robert Allen, L/Cpl Thomas Lewin and Acting Capt John Nelson lost their lives during the war

Advocates

Robert Elliot Allen was called to the Manx Bar in 1911 and killed in action at Ypres

William Percy Cowley joined the Royal Navy Reserve and became the island's First Deemster

Percy John Crellin was a Pte in the Army Pay Corps and later practiced with Gelling Johnson & Co

Reginald Douglas Farrant commanded vessels and went on to become High Bailiff

Ramsey Gelling Johnson was recommended for the Military Cross and became Second Deemster

Edwyn Corlett Kneen served with the Inns of Court Officers Training Corps

Thomas Lewin joined the Machine Gun Corps and was killed in action at Armentieres

James Karran Stephen became a 1st Lt in the Labour Corps

Thomas Clucas Teare served with the Royal Berkshire Regiment

Anthony Adamson Whiteside reached the rank of Capt in the King's Own Light Infantry

Law students

Robert Cowell served in the Machine Gun Corps and went on to be Deputy Coroner of Inquests

John Henry Lockhart Cowin was 2nd Lt in the Royal Flying Corps and set up law firm Gelling & Cowin

Eric Wilfred Fargher was severely wounded on the Western Front and went on to become President of the Law Society

Sydney James Kneale rose to 2nd Lt with the 7th Battalion and went on to become the island's Second Deemster

Howard Deighton Lay was a Royal Air Force pilot and went on to become the Isle of Man's High Bailiff

John Bell Nelson was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry but was mortally wounded in Palestine in 1918

Sylvester Lindsay Quine became a full Lt in the Royal Flying Corps and was awarded the Military Cross

Walter Cecil Webster joined the Royal Navy and served in the UK

Image copyright IOM Law Society Image caption Ramsey Johnson was recommended for the Military Cross and became Second Deemster