Image copyright Amy Ash Image caption Ella underwent a series of operations before the donor was found

A one-year-old girl who spent five months on life support has received a new heart weeks before her birthday.

Ella Wiseman, from Douglas, received her transplant on Monday after spending five months at a hospital in England following a diagnoses of heart failure.

Her mother Amy Ash said her "little fighter" underwent surgery two hours after a donor had been found.

Politicians are currently considering new laws which could boost the number of organ donors on the Isle of Man.

MHK Martyn Perkins put forward proposals to adopt an opt-out organ donation system at the House of Keys on Tuesday.

A campaign was launched in September after it was revealed only 15% of islanders were registered donors, compared to a third of people in the UK.

Image copyright Amy Ash Image caption Amy Ash said her daughter was in surgery for nine hours

Miss Ash said: "I think they should just do it. Honestly it could save someone's life.

"It is so sad to see all the little kids in this hospital waiting for organs."

Mr Perkins MHK said: "There are nine people on the island waiting for a transplant, and since 2013 six people on the waiting list have died.

"We can and need to do better."

Miss Ash said Ella's nine-hour procedure was an "agonizing wait" but she cannot wait to get Ella "back to normality".

Ella was diagnosed with heart failure shortly before her first birthday in November 2017 at the Isle of Man's hospital and transferred to Alder Hey in Liverpool.

Her mother said they spent eight months travelling between the island and Liverpool until she was transferred to Newcastle Freeman Hospital for a transplant assessment.

Miss Ash said it is going to be a rollercoaster for the next few weeks, but we have every faith in her - she's a little fighter.

"I'm so excited for our new beginning."