A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital after crashing his car while overtaking a bus on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road, police said.

Police said a silver BMW, travelling towards Douglas, lost control on the Mountain Mile, and rolled four or five times after leaving the road.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 08:00 GMT and the man was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance.

A force spokesman said his injuries were "not life-changing".

The road was closed for a time between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow following the incident to allow for the recovery of the car.