The Isle of Man's sole gas provider has promised to refund any customers who have been overcharged by the company.

Since January 2016 customers have been placed into a "consumption band" depending on how much gas they use.

Campaigners have argued that this system is "flawed and immoral" because heavier users pay a much lower price.

Manx Gas managing director Tony Nicholls said he was "committed" to working with the Manx government, which last month pledged to scrutinise bills.

Manx Gas currently has a daily standing charge ranging from 16p to £2.13 a day.

Mr Nichols said: "Some of our customers have expressed concerns regarding the standing charges and we've committed to work with government in the upcoming review."

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "As a monopoly supplier, Manx Gas is in a privileged position.

"It is a finely balanced relationship, but at the moment my instinct is that the balance is falling in their favour."

The chief minister's committee will start its review early next year.

Mr Nicholls said Manx Gas wanted to address all the "key concerns of customers" including accurate meter reading and billing.

