Image copyright MSPCA Image caption The seal pups will eventually be released back into the wild

Two week-old seal pups left stranded on Manx beaches amid stormy weather are being nursed back to health.

The white coated pups will be fed a diet of herring and vitamins by staff at the Manx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The MSPCA has rescued and returned more than 100 seals to the sea since 2001.

Almost half the seal pups born on the Calf of Man are feared to have died due to former Hurricane Ophelia, according to the Manx Wildlife Trust.

An MSPCA spokesman described the animals as "cute" and "feisty".

He added: "They're feeding well and getting stronger every day. We've named them Sebastian and Rose".

Once the pups reach full strength they will be released back into the wild.