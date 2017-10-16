Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit the UK

All ferry crossing between the Isle of Man and the UK have been cancelled ahead of the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

The Isle of Man Met Office has warned of severe gales of up to 80mph (130km/h) in exposed locations.

There is an amber warning in place, as the storm may cause "disruption and structural damage", a spokesman said.

Sailings to Heysham and Liverpool have been cancelled, as have some flights to London, Manchester and Belfast.

The Met Office spokesman said southerly winds will "strengthen significantly" from mid-afternoon and reach their peak by early evening.

The Department of Education and Children said schools on the Isle of Man were open as usual, but a weather plan was in place.

Manx Police said driving conditions will become hazardous and travel disruption was likely.

A force spokesman said there was also a danger from large waves at high tide - which will occur at 22:00 BST - with Fenella Beach in Peel, Shore Road, Castletown Prom and North Douglas Prom near Port Jack most at risk.

Ophelia is on its way from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.