Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Manannan Court: Isle of Man's new £7.2m mental health unit officially opens

Grianagh Court in Braddan
Image caption The Manx government says the new unit will provide a bright, modern and inviting environment

The Isle of Man's new £7.2m mental health unit has officially opened.

The Manannan Court, at Noble's Hospital in Douglas, replaces Griangh Court in Braddan, which had been operating at 100% capacity for many years.

The old unit also did not comply with Royal College of Psychiatrists' best practice recommendations.

Tynwald approved funding for Manannan Court, which can accommodate 26 patients - nearly a third more than its predecessor - in May 2015.

Chief Minister and former health minister Howard Quayle said islanders can be proud of the new facility.

He said it provides a "bright, modern and inviting environment for patients, staff and visitors".

Health Minister Kate Beecroft said it represents a significant step forward in realising the Isle of Man's Strategic Plan for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites