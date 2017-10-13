Image caption The Manx government says the new unit will provide a bright, modern and inviting environment

The Isle of Man's new £7.2m mental health unit has officially opened.

The Manannan Court, at Noble's Hospital in Douglas, replaces Griangh Court in Braddan, which had been operating at 100% capacity for many years.

The old unit also did not comply with Royal College of Psychiatrists' best practice recommendations.

Tynwald approved funding for Manannan Court, which can accommodate 26 patients - nearly a third more than its predecessor - in May 2015.

Chief Minister and former health minister Howard Quayle said islanders can be proud of the new facility.

He said it provides a "bright, modern and inviting environment for patients, staff and visitors".

Health Minister Kate Beecroft said it represents a significant step forward in realising the Isle of Man's Strategic Plan for Mental Health and Wellbeing.