Image caption Matthew McSevney, from Peel, was married and had two children

The driver of a white van who stopped to help after a cyclist was struck by a car is being sought by police.

Matthew McSevney, 43, from Peel, was hit by the car on Poortown Road on 5 October and died later in hospital.

Police believe both the car and Mr McSevney were travelling out of the town when the crash occurred.

An Isle of Man Police spokesman said the van driver stopped at the scene and warned other road users of the crash by flashing his headlights.

He said no-one had been arrested over the crash and asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.