A farmhouse owner has been left "sad and shocked" by a fire that ripped through her property and its surrounding sheds.

Firefighters from Port Erin and Castletown were called to the blaze in Colby on Thursday evening.

The Manx Fire Service said no people or animals were injured in the fire.

Owner Sally Cooil said police were aware of several past break-ins at the uninhabited property and were investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire service spokesman said the blaze had "fully developed on arrival" and required the use of an aerial appliance to bring it under control, as part of the building had collapsed internally.