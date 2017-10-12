Craig Alan Varey in court over Douglas flat stabbing
12 October 2017
A man has appeared in court over a knife attack at a flat on the Isle of Man.
A 52-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the upper Broadway area of Douglas on Sunday.
Craig Alan Varey, of no fixed abode, faced one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of attempted robbery during a hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
The 42-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at the court on 19 October.