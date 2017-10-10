Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Craig Alan Varey arrested after Douglas knife attack

Craig Alan Varey Image copyright Other/Google
Image caption Craig Alan Varey was arrested in Murrays Road on Monday evening

A man wanted in connection with a knife attack at a flat in Douglas has been arrested following a manhunt.

Police launched a search for Craig Alan Varey after a 52-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the upper Broadway area on Sunday.

Armed police were deployed and several roads were cordoned off during the operation.

A police spokesman said 42-year-old Mr Varey, of Douglas, was arrested in Murrays Road on Monday evening.

The victim was treated at Noble's Hospital and was said to be making good progress.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites