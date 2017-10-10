Craig Alan Varey arrested after Douglas knife attack
A man wanted in connection with a knife attack at a flat in Douglas has been arrested following a manhunt.
Police launched a search for Craig Alan Varey after a 52-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the upper Broadway area on Sunday.
Armed police were deployed and several roads were cordoned off during the operation.
A police spokesman said 42-year-old Mr Varey, of Douglas, was arrested in Murrays Road on Monday evening.
The victim was treated at Noble's Hospital and was said to be making good progress.