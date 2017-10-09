Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption An appeal has been launched to find Craig Alan Varey

A manhunt has been launched on the Isle of Man after a 52-year-old man was found with "significant" stab wounds.

Armed officers were deployed shortly after 04:15 BST on Sunday following reports of a knife attack at a flat in the upper Broadway area of Douglas.

Police say Craig Alan Varey is wanted in relation to the attack but have warned he should "not be approached".

The victim was treated for his injuries at Noble's Hospital and is making good progress.

Roads around Stanley View in Douglas were cordoned off for four hours as uniformed armed officers made extensive enquiries and searches.

A force spokesman said the manhunt was currently restricted to the island but added that the airport and sea ports were being monitored.