Image caption Manx Radio is the national commercial radio station for the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man's national radio station lost £82,406 in the last financial year, managers have said.

The loss at Manx Radio comes despite a £875,000 subvention from the Manx government and a £66,000 increase in its commercial earnings.

While Chairman Bill Mummery said losses were down to "short-term problems" and called for no "knee-jerk reaction", he said changes would be made if required.

Manx Radio lost £48,713 in the previous financial year.

Mr Mummery said:"It isn't that our costs have run away with us, it is that the market is changing and people's consumption of media and news is changing.

"I expect us to deliver a positive result in the coming year."

A spokesman said the government's contribution represents 42% of the station's total annual income.

Its running costs were £2,082,149.

The latest audience reach figures from the Radio Joint Audience Research (Rajar) show the station's reach is about 51%.

Manx Radio began broadcasting in 1964, almost 10 years before commercial radio was licensed in the United Kingdom.