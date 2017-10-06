Image caption Matthew McSevney, from Peel, was married and had two children

A cyclist who died after being hit by a car has been named by police.

Matthew McSevney, 43, from Peel, was struck near to the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's, Isle of Man, at about 08:30 BST on Thursday.

The married father of two was taken to Noble's Hospital in Braddan where he later died. The car driver, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police believe both the car and bicycle were travelling out of Peel towards St John's when the crash occurred.

The road was closed for five hours while investigations took place.

A force spokesman said it will continue to provide Mr McSevney's family with support and their "thoughts are with them at this time".