Image caption Mr Baker was on a Yamaha motorbike when he collided with a Nissan car on 4 June

A doctor has denied causing the death by careless or inconsiderate driving of a motorcyclist from the Isle of Man.

Kevin Baker, 69, and from Foxdale, died in Noble's Hospital after his Yamaha motorbike collided with a Nissan car driven by Dr Philip Windrum on 4 June.

The crash happened between the Handley's Corner and Barre Garroo crossroads.

Dr Windrum, 47 and from Dundonald in Northern Ireland, denied the charge at Douglas courthouse on Tuesday.

A pre-trial review will be held at the court on 28 November.