Image copyright Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The combined station provides a drive-in, drive-out capability

A combined fire and ambulance station has opened in the Isle of Man.

Plans for the new £1.45m centre, located opposite the Isle of Man Airport, was approved by Manx politicians in Tynwald in June 2016.

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey said it heralds a new era in partnership working between front-line emergency services on the island.

It replaces Castletown's former fire station which had reached the end of its operational life after 53 years.

The Southern Ambulance Service will also move from its current premises at Four Roads in Port St Mary.

The combined station provides a drive-in, drive-out capability for ambulances and fire appliances, as well as modern facilities for staff and a 10m (33ft) training tower.