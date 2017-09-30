Image copyright Alamy Image caption The new bishop of Sodor and Man (left) was consecrated alongside the new Bishop of Sheffield

The new Bishop of Sodor and Man has been installed at a special service in Peel Cathedral.

The Venerable Peter Eagles, 57, succeeds the Right Reverend Robert Paterson, who retired in November having held the position since 2008.

The married father-of-one was formerly the Archdeacon for the Army as well as Deputy Chaplain-General of the Royal Army Chaplains' Department.

He was consecrated at York Minster in June by Archbishop John Sentamu.

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.

It is also a unique position because the bishop is a Member of the Legislative Council of Tynwald, the Manx parliament.