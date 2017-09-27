Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Chicks stolen from Parish of German on the Isle of Man

Chicks Image copyright Pauline Kneen
Image caption The chicks went missing from the Parish of German

Thirty fluffy chickens have been stolen and a hunt is under way to find them before their 10-year-old owner returns from a school trip.

The chicks, many less than a day old, were taken along with five hens from private land in the Parish of German on Tuesday, police said.

Pauline Kneen said her daughter will be devastated and it will "break her heart" to find out they are missing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Peel police station.

Image copyright Pauline Kneen
Image caption Around 30 chicks have disappeared and many are less than a day old

