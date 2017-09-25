Image caption Last week more than 50 people protested against the price their gas bills

A "comprehensive review" of gas bill charges will be carried out after the government intervened following protests by customers.

Max Gas has committed to look at the way it charges customers after Treasury Minister Alf Cannan MHK met with director Robert Gardner earlier.

More than 50 people protested outside Tynwald last week against the "flawed" pricing system on the Isle of Man.

Manx Gas claim the standing charge helps spread the costs over the year.

'Value for money'

The current banded pricing system was introduced in January 2016 with the lowest band being charged 16p a day and the highest £2.13 a day.

Each customer is placed into a "consumption band" ranging from A, for those who used up to 5,000 kWh of gas a year, through to I, for those who use more than 50,000 kWh.

Campaigners claim the system is "flawed and immoral".

More than 1,000 customers have joined a Facebook campaign, with most saying they want to see the return of "one affordable flat-rate" for domestic users.

Mr Cannan MHK said he wants to ensure gas delivery on the island is "managed and controlled in such a way that the public are getting proper value for their money and that Manx Gas remains a sustainable business".

Mr Gardner said the meeting held in Douglas was "very constructive."

"Manx Gas listen to all customer feedback and have committed to carry out a comprehensive review of the standing charge structure."

The energy company said it will submit proposals to the Treasury Minister and the Office of Fair Trading by the end of October.

In 2015 Manx Gas was forced to cut bills by 3.5% following a review by the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading.