Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said Station Garage on Victoria Road in Castletown had been cordoned off after a chemical spill

A "small chemical spill" at a petrol station has led to a number of homes being evacuated on the Isle of Man, police have said.

The "hazmat incident" at Station Garage on Victoria Road in Castletown has also seen the road closed.

An Isle of Man Police spokesman said the measures were "largely precautionary" as there was "huge amounts of chemicals involved".

The Manx Fire and Rescue service said there was "no danger to anyone".

The police spokesman added that residents who have not been asked to leave their homes should "stay indoors and close the windows".