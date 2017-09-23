Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man seal pup warning as first births expected

About 60 seal pups have been born on the Calf of Man in 2016
Image caption People are urged to keep their distance if they spot seal pups around the island's shores

Wildlife experts have issued a seal pup warning ahead of the annual breeding season on the Isle of Man.

Manx Wildlife Trust said the pups may look harmless but can be aggressive and give a nasty bite if approached.

Pups are expected to be born in coming days around the south coast and Calf of Man.

A spokeswoman for the trust said mother seals have been known to abandon their pups if they are "unduly disturbed" by people.

She added: "Please keep your distance, and that includes your dogs."

The seal population off the Isle of Man and Calf of Man will be surveyed for the first time in a decade this year by the trust.

Last year was a bumper year with about 60 pups born.

Factfile: Grey seals

  • Grey seals are Britain's largest living carnivore.
  • The British Isles are home to 36% of the world's population of grey seals around its shores.
  • Around 600 are thought to live around the Manx coast.

