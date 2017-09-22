Image copyright Engineering and Manufacturing Isle of Man Image caption The car has been designed to attempt speeds in excess of 1,000mph

A British car designed to break the world land speed record has gone on display in the Isle of Man.

The Bloodhound supersonic car is aiming to beat the current fastest speed of 763mph (1,228kmh) set in 1997.

The car, powered by a rocket bolted to a Typhoon jet engine, has been brought to the Isle of Man Motor Museum and will be driven for the first time next month.

It has been designed to attempt speeds in excess of 1,000mph.

Students will be given the chance to speak to pilot Andy Green.

Students from the island's secondary schools were due to enjoy a first look at the machine on Friday before public viewings on Saturday.

They will learn about careers in engineering and meet pilot Andy Green, who set the current record 20 years ago in Nevada.

The Bloodhound is expected to make a record attempt in South Africa in 2018.