Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption William Henry Kelly attacked three women between 2013 and 2016 on the Isle of Man

A man jailed for 18 years for raping three women has had his appeal against his conviction and sentence dismissed.

William Henry Kelly, 46, of Magher Breek, Peel, was jailed in May for attacking the women between 2013 and 2016 on the Isle of Man.

He was found guilty of 16 offences including rape and indecent assault.

Dismissing the appeal at Douglas courthouse, Judge of Appeal Geoffrey Tattersall said: "We are satisfied that justice has been done."

Det Insp Michelle McKillop, who led the case, said it is now provided some "closure for his victims".

During sentencing, Deemster Peter Birkett described Kelly as a "cruel, predatory and persistent rapist".

Kelly was convicted of 10 counts of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of indecent assault.