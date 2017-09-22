Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Woman jailed for importing heroin to Isle of Man

Douglas court house
Image caption Natalie Bayle admitted production of Class A drugs at Douglas courthouse

A woman who imported heroin with a street value of £25,000 into the Isle of Man has been jailed.

Natalie Bayle, 30, from Pulrose, admitted production of Class A drugs and attempted possession with intent to supply.

At Douglas courthouse, Deemster Alistair Montgomerie jailed the mother-of-two to five years and 10 months.

She was also sentenced to two months for driving offences and disqualified from driving for two years.

