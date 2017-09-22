Woman jailed for importing heroin to Isle of Man
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
A woman who imported heroin with a street value of £25,000 into the Isle of Man has been jailed.
Natalie Bayle, 30, from Pulrose, admitted production of Class A drugs and attempted possession with intent to supply.
At Douglas courthouse, Deemster Alistair Montgomerie jailed the mother-of-two to five years and 10 months.
She was also sentenced to two months for driving offences and disqualified from driving for two years.