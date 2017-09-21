Image copyright Will Farrant Image caption The students met astronaut Doug Wheelock as part of their trip

Students from the Isle of Man say they have been inspired to pursue a career in the space industry after winning a trip to Nasa's Mission Control Centre.

Jowi Szetu, 18, and 17-year-olds Ciara Sowerby and Will Farrant joined the United Space School scheme at Houston's University of Clear Lake in July.

They all earned scholarships from Manx-based satellite firm Mansat by writing an essay about space exploration.

During their trip, the students considered future missions to Mars.

The Foundation for International Space Education's two-week scheme brings pupils from around the world together each year.

During their stay, the trio also met astronauts Doug Wheelock and Leroy Chiao.

Image caption All three students said they wanted to pursue careers in the space industry

Ciara said they learnt "about many different aspects of space travel, including budget and space law".

"I was fascinated with the idea of how you would keep someone alive if something went wrong," she said.

She added that she had also loved visiting Mission Control at Nasa's Johnson Space Center because of the room's "historical significance"

All three students said they now wanted to take up careers connected with space, with Jowi adding: "I think I may be too tall to be an astronaut, but I definitely want to work in the industry."