Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was approached while crossing the road behind the Marks and Spencer store

Two men tricked a "vulnerable elderly gentleman" into handing over money in Douglas, police have said.

Isle of Man Police said the man was approached while crossing the road behind the town's Marks and Spencer store at around 10:00 BST on Monday.

The man, who has Alzheimer's disease, was asked for money, which he then handed over, a force spokesman said.

He added that the case was being treated as theft and asked anyone with information to get in touch.