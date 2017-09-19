Image caption Kenya is a country about as large as France and situated in East Africa

A gift of £86,000 has been given to Kenya by the Isle of Man government to help build "life-changing" sand dams.

Excellent Development (ED) will use the cash in four areas with severe water shortages and where 66% of households do not have access to safe water.

It was allocated from the £2.4m international development budget to provide aid to developing countries.

David Jordan, executive chairman of ED, said the dams, which capture drinking water, will "empower communities".

Sand dams are reinforced concrete walls that capture water during the rainy season and provide year-round water access for drinking and agriculture.

ED said "Women and children currently need to walk up to 12 hours a day to collect water that is often unsafe for human consumption", adding it would "transform more than 5,000 lives".

The total budget for the project is nearly £144,000.