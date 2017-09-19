Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Drone racing event to make use of island's cliffs

Image caption The two-day competition will make use of natural features, cliffs and arches

Fifteen of the world's leading drone pilots will compete in Douglas later when an international racing series concludes on the Isle of Man.

The DR1 Champions Series has already held rounds in parts of California, Germany and Ireland and is due to conclude on the island.

The racing sees participants wearing special headsets control the drones around complex obstacle courses.

A spokesman for the event said the Isle of Man is an "ideal location".

The two-day competition will be held on Marine Drive and make use of many natural features, cliffs and arches, and see competitors competing for a £50,000 prize.

Image caption The drones will be controlled from the driver or pilot's view point, using a special headset
Image caption The event will be held on Marine Drive in Douglas
Image caption The previous round was held in Ireland's historic Bunowen Castle
Image caption They also had to tackle a skyscraper race in Bonn, Germany,

