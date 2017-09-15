Image copyright Nathan Evans Image caption The Steam Packet Company said the faulty part had now been replaced

The "premature failure of a hydraulic component" caused a passenger ferry to hit a harbour on the Isle of Man, its operator has said.

Hundreds of passengers faced travel disruption when the Manannan ferry struck the quayside in Douglas after crossing from Liverpool on 17 August.

No-one was injured but the crash caused "some structural damage" to the ferry and meant two crossings were cancelled.

The Steam Packet Company said the faulty part had now been replaced.

The crash happened during the Festival of Motorcycling, a two-week event which attracts 15,000 visitors to the island.