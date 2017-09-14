Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption The red Ferrari was crashed near the Brown Bobby filling station in Douglas

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving over a crash involving a high-performance sports car on the Isle of Man.

The red Ferrari crashed near the Brown Bobby filling station on Peel Road in Douglas at about 02:45 BST.

No-one was injured in the crash. The men, aged 21 and 28, were arrested at the scene and taken to custody.

Isle of Man Constabulary have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police headquarters in Douglas.