Image copyright Eric Taggart Image caption The emoji bales depict a number of emotions and expressions

Straw bales with emojis on them have appeared on the Isle of Man in an effort "to cheer people up at the end of summer".

Neil Taggart, of Billown Farm near Ballasalla, said the purple creations were put there to "make people smile".

Emojis are images used to express ideas or emotions in digital communications.

In 2014, Mr Taggart raised more than £3,000 for Noble's Hospital by turning his bales into a Minions, characters from the Despicable Me films.

Image copyright Fundraising for Nobles Twins Neonatal Cot Image caption Mr Taggart previously dressed his bales as Minions to raise money for charity

Mr Taggart said he had not decided if this year's creations would be used to raise money.

He added that he had created statues from his bales for six years "and now every year, we get asked if we are doing it again, so here they are and there will be more going up".